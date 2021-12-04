Want to bring vehicle emission down by 30% by 2025: Goa CM

Panaji, Dec 4 The Goa government will make 50 electrical vehicle charging points across the state in three months, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday, while launching the state's Electrical Vehicle Charging Policy 2021.

"Once maximum charging stations are set up in Goa, people will start to opt for electrical vehicles. The government's efforts are to bring down pollution emissions.

Sawant also said that one of the first tasks as per the policy, was to convert the fleet of state transportation buses to electrical vehicles.

"We have initiated the purchase of 50 buses. 100 additional buses will be converted to electrical mode next. We are also floating a tender of 500 electrical buses after that. We want to introduce the first electrical charging stations at the main Kadamba (Transport Corporation) bus stations across Goa," Sawant said.

