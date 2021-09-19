Warm send off to President Kovind in Shimla

Shimla, Sep 19 After spending four days in the Himachal Pradesh capital, President Ram Nath Kovind was on Sunday accorded warm send off at Annadale helipad.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj were present amongst others to send him off.

President Ram Nath Kovind was also presented a photo album comprising collection of photographs during the visit by the Chief Minister, an official statement said.

The President arrived in Shimla on Thursday on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.

