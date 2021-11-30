West Bengal BJP chief writes to Governor, requests deployment of CAPF for municipal polls

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday wrote to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar requesting him to deploy Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

In his letter, Majumdar stated that free and fair elections will not be possible without the deployment of the Central Forces.

"As you are aware West Bengal experienced unprecedented post-poll violence after the recently concluded Vidhan Sabha elections where more than 50 karyakartas of Bharatiya Janata Party were murdered and many more injured. The severity of these violent incidences was so high that your good self made your displeasure and anguish known. The Kolkata High Court took cognizance of the same and ordered a CBI enquiry," the letter read.

"Based on a commitment made to the High Court, the State Election Commission is planning to complete elections to all the Municipal and Corporations, including Kolkata, that is pending for periods ranging 1 to 3 years and over, within April 2022. We take this occasion to draw your attention to 2013 wherein the State Election Commission had approached the Supreme Court for Central Forces despite the state government view being to the contrary," it read.

"Looking at the present law and order situation in the state and reign of terror unleashed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is much worse than 2013. Free and fair elections will not be possible without the deployment of the Central Forces. Accordingly, Bharatiya Janata Party humbly requests your good-self to take steps as you may deem fit for the deployment of CAPF these elections," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

