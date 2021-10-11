Western missions in Libya welcome plan to withdraw foreign forces

Tripoli, Oct 11 Western Embassies in Libya have welcomed the comprehensive Action Plan signed two days ago by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) to withdraw foreign forces from the North African country.

"The Embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US in Libya join Special Envoy and Head of UNSMIL (UN Support Mission in Libya) Jan Kubis in welcoming the announcement made on October 8th 2021 by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) of the signing of a comprehensive Action Plan for the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces from Libyan territory," Xinhua news agency reported on Monday citing a joint statement issued by missions as saying.

They recalled in this regard that the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2570 called on all Libyan and foreign parties to implement the ceasefire agreement made on October 23, 2020 in full, including through the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without further delay.

The Embassies stressed their support for the Libyan Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism, under the leadership of the JMC and underlined the need for the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of armed groups and all relevant non-state armed actors, for security sector reform and the establishment of an inclusive, accountable, civilian-led security architecture for Libya as a whole.

"We reaffirm the need to combat terrorism in Libya by all means in accordance with the UN Charter and international law and call on all parties to dissociate from UN-listed terrorist groups and individuals," the statement added.

The Embassies reiterated their commitment to unequivocally and fully respect and implement the UNSC arms embargo on Libya, calling on all international actors to do the same.

The JMC on Friday concluded a three-day meeting in Geneva, where they agreed on, and signed a comprehensive Action Plan for the gradual, balanced, and sequenced withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces from Libyan territory, the UNSMIL said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor