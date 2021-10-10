Why Pilot drove Gehlot while going to address election rally?

Jaipur, Oct 10 The picture of former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot driving car with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sitting next to him is going viral on the social media.

However, there is an interesting story behind why Pilot drove Gehlot on this occasion. As per sources in the Congress party, Gehlot and pilot along with Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara flew together in a helicopter to address an election rally on Friday after nomination papers on two seats namely Vallabh Nagar and Dhariayawad were filed by Congress candidates.

However, after landing here, Gehlot took the seat next to the driver of the car and the two other leaders took the rear seat.

Pilot, meanwhile asked the driver to come out of the car and he himself chose to drive.

Sources said that Sachin Pilot was not interested to sit behind Gehlot on the rear seat and hence he chose to drive.

The two leaders did not talk to each other either in the car or in the helicopter and preferred to remain silent and look around.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor