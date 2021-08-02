'Will continue to work as an MP' says Babul Supriyo after announcement of quitting politics

BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Monday said he will continue to work constitutionally as a Member of Parliament but has withdrawn himself from active politics.

"I will continue to work constitutionally as an MP in Asansol. Politics is beyond the constitutional post and I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party. I will vacate the MP bungalow in Delhi and release security personnel from their duties soon," Supriyo told ANI.

The Asansol MP's statement came after he held a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda today.

Earlier the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Supriyo had announced he was leaving politics and will also resign as an MP. He had stated that he would not join any political party and neither have the parties including the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) or Congress had not called him.

Supriyo had resigned earlier this month as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

Babul Supriyo joined the BJP in 2014 and has been elected twice from Asansol.

Babul Supriyo, who represents Asansol in Lok Sabha, briefly referred to his moving out to the union council of ministers earlier this month. He lost in the assembly polls held earlier this year. The MP, who is a film artist and singer, said social work can be done without being in politics.

( With inputs from ANI )

