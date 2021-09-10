With eye on polls, UP BJP to enroll over 1.5 cr new members

New Delhi, Sep 10 With an eye on the Assembly elections scheduled in Uttar Pradesh next year, the BJP is planning to enroll over 1.5 crore new members in the politically important state.

Currently, the saffron brigade has over 2.5 crore members in Uttar Pradesh. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is likely to go to the polls in February-March next year.

The Vice President of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit, Vijay Bahadur Pathak, told that as part of its ‘booth jeeto, chunav jeeto'

