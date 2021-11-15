104-year-old woman scores 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s test

With determination and determination, you can overcome any major crisis. Success can be achieved in any field. Kerala's Amma Kuttiyamma has done the same. Amma has proved that it's never too late to learn. Kuttiyamma, a 104-year-old resident of Kottayam district, has set an example by scoring 89 marks out of 100 in the state’s literacy mission exam.

Kerala’s Minister for Education and Labour, V Sivankutty, took to Twitter to share Kuttiyamma’s achievement with the world. “104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best," he wrote on the microblogging platform, attaching a photo of Kuttiyamma.

Kerala State Education Mission and the state government run literacy missions in the state. Under this scheme work is done to encourage every citizen of the state to be literate, get good education and education should not be age restricted.