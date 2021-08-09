Anand Mahindra shares old ad of Taj Mahal Palace hotel, pic goes viral

Automobile giant Anand Mahindra recently shared and old pamphlet advertisement of Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. The advertisemnt takes one back in the time and shows that one could book a stay at Taj Mahal Hotel at just Rs.6.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “So here’s a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. ₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days,” Anand Mahindra jokingly wrote and shared an image of the advertisement. The ad shows the hotel offering guests a stay for ₹6 upwards.

Anand Mahindra has over 8.4 million followers on Twitter. He is known for his quirky and witty posts on the micro-blogging site.

The post has garnered more than 8,000 likes and counting. After his post many started sharing few pictures related to the hotel. Just like this individual who wrote "admirable" and shared this image on Twitter:



