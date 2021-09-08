Can you spot a leopard hidden in this viral picture?

The leopard is a silent creature that hunts in ambush. A photo of a leopard is going viral on social media. In which leopard is hidden but people will have to look deep in order to spot the animal.

Indian Forest Service Officer VaibhavSinghIFS posted this photo on September 7. "Living close to forests provides us with ample of opportunities to witness the magnificent wildlife around, provided one has the eye to notice it ! Clicked this a few days back behind my office in #Rudraprayag !Lets see how many of you can spot the #Leopard in this?"



