Daughter of petrol pump attendant secures entry in IIT Kanpur

Madhav Vaidya, President, Indian Oil Corporation, shared a post of appreciation for a petrol pump attendant daughter's who made it IIT Kanpur. Announcing the news, Mr Vaidya wrote on Twitter: "Let me share an inspiring story of Arya, daughter of #IndianOil's customer attendant Mr. Rajagopalan. Arya has made us proud by securing entry in IIT Kanpur."

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri also shared a photo of Rajagopalan and his daughter on Twitter praising the girl's success. The girl's name is Arya Rajgopalan and her father works at a petrol pump. Arya has now got admission in MTech from IIT Kanpur. So, right now, the father-daughter's story is going viral on social media.

Puri tweeted his best wishes for the IIT student. "Arya Rajagopalan has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country's energy sector immensely proud," he wrote.

Arya Rajagopal's father has been working at a petrol pump for the last 20 years. Arya has set an example by proving herself through the sacrifice of her father and her own hard work. Arya will pursue post-graduate studies in Petroleum Engineering at IIT Kanpur. She previously graduated from the National Institute of Technology.





— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 6, 2021