Fisherman catches 7-foot-long shark, check out video

A fisherman off the coast of Devon, Britain, has set a new record by catching a seven-foot shark. According to the Daily Mail, this is the largest shark ever caught in British waters. Simon Davidson is the name of a fisherman who caught the shark. Simon posted a video of the whole incident on his Facebook. It took Simon Davidson and six other companions more than an hour to tie the shark to their boat. Posting photos and videos of the shark being caught, Simon Davidson wrote on Facebook, "Massive, massive thank you to Daniel Hawkins for our 2 days of fishing. I know you will say you are just doing your job, but the lengths you go to are far beyond just a job. So over the two days we had 16 Porbeagles to the boat, the size of them was mind blowing. 2 x 400lbers, 3 x 300lbers, maybe 8 over 200lb. On top of the most incredible shark fishing trip of a lifetime we managed to find a few bass too. Two of us had a bash at them between the Shark bites, we managed to catch around 100 with loads going over the 5lb. Then the most mind blowing capture, the fish of a lifetime for me. I managed to catch a 550lb Porbeagle shark. It’s totally blown me away, my body is battered, but I am ecstatic. This fish is more about Dan than me. I have fished quite a bit with Dan and he will try so so hard to catch fish for everyone, he is a legend. I will put on more pictures, videos etc when I get them of the other guys..

According to a report, the record for the largest Porbegal shark caught in the UK is held by fisherman Chris Bennett. He caught a 507-pound (230 kg) shark in 1993. The British Fisheries Committee considers it an official record. Because, at that time, the shark was brought to the ground and weighed. But, now most fishermen are not ready to kill a shark, so its weight is measured in the water.

