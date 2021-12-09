Love for 'Dahi' made the Pakistan driver to stop inter-city train

You may have heard the Railways are stopped due to an emergency or signal issues. But did you hear something like a train driver stopping the train in the middle just to buy some personal stuff? Yes, you heard that correct something very hilarious and disappointing happened in Pakistan which left many into splits.



Pakistan train driver stopped the train in the middle to buy some yogurt for himself. Inter-city train from Lahore towards Karachi stopped on the way to near Kahna railway station by the driver. The video went so viral on social media, in the video is it has been seen that the train driver stopped the train and left to buy yogurt for himself, the driver was seen carrying a plastic bag after purchasing yogurt and returning back to the train.

Inter-city train driver in Lahore gets suspended after making unscheduled stop to pick up some yoghurt.#pakistan#Railway#ViralVideopic.twitter.com/n6csvNXksQ — Naila Tanveer🦋 (@nailatanveer) December 8, 2021



The incident left many into splits while many raise security issues in this regard. The Railway management has also been criticized a lot after driver's careless activity. However, the driver along with his assistant got suspended after the video went viral. A spokesman for the railway ministry Syed Ijaz-ul-Hassan Shah said, “When you stop a train in the middle [of the tracks] it becomes a safety issue. Safety is our priority. We cannot tolerate anything which compromises safety,”.



Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati took strict action and suspended driver Rana Mohammad Shehzad and his assistant Iftikhar Hussain. He said, “I will not tolerate such events in the future and allow anyone to use national assets for personal use,”.

Shukar kro ye train ka driver hi hai...

Agr pilot hota to jahaaz pta ni kaha kaha land krwata....

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jaskeerat Singh (@jaskeerat11) December 8, 2021

Oh bhai dahi hi to li

Yea to koi baat hi nai hai jab passengers ko masla nai huwa is video banane wale ko kyun itni bechaini huwi.😄😄😄 — SHADES (@7ShadesCollect1) December 8, 2021

Bhai may-ray! Shoukk Barhi Chizz hai! Jinay ka doosra naam!🤔🙂👌👍 — Ashok Sircar (@AshokSircar) December 9, 2021