Man hanged his 8-years-old son upside down from fan for not finishing homework, Rajasthan

The incident took place in Bundi Rajasthan Chittorgarh where a father beat allegedly his 8 years old son for not finishing the homework. The father hanged his son upside down from the fan and beat him with the stick his mother tried to save her son but the man didn't stop. The son kept crying saying ‘kill me but don’t hang me.’ It is reported that the man has done this before also. The mother recorded the entire incident on the mobile. After the incident, the boy and his mother went to the Jogniyamata area in Chittorgarh and showed the video to his uncle. The video is going viral on social media and the case is filed against the son's father. However, the accused father is escaped.