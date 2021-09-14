Netizens react after picture of 'Maggi milkshake' goes viral

In a unique food experiment, a food dish prepared with Maggi has gone viral on social media for wrong reasons. The food dish is going viral on social media as netizens did not approve of Maggi being used as a topping.

A picture of ‘Maggi milkshake’ has gone viral on social media and left the netizens disgusted. In the picture one can see a picture of two glasses of milkshake topped with Maggi.

“Some idiot shared this with me…Maggie Milk-shake…. Jinda pakadna hai in banane waalo ko… (need to catch the creator alive),” wrote a user @mayursejpal while sharing the viral image.

The image has gone viral and has till now garnered more than 2,000 likes and comments. Netizens have flooded the post of maggi topping milkshake with many comments.

“Maggi milkshake. Every day we stray further from God’s light,” wrote another user while tweeting a picture of the bizarre food combination.



Check out some tweets below:



Maggie Milk-shake.... Jinda pakadna hai in banane waalo ko... 🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/m0BV8m7zyI — Mayur Sejpal | मयूर सेजपाल 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) September 11, 2021

This Maggi is turning out to be like garam masala. People are adding it to everything they like!! 😂😂😂 — Free Mind (@FreeMindKeenEye) September 11, 2021

Now I will not be able to drink mango shake and eat Maggi ever….

Thanks for contributing in my diet plan 😂🤣 — Mayank Mudgal (@MayankMudgal14) September 11, 2021

Arey humko kyon dikha rahe ho. Khud dekh liya...koi baat nahi....Your bad day and sympathy....Par humne kya bigada tha! — 🇮🇳 Ved Prakash Dubey ❁ 🇮🇳 (@dubeyvedprakash) September 11, 2021

Kaun hai ye jo har bar aapko "Why should i suffer alone" karne pe majbur karta hai? — KD (@kathiyavaadi) September 11, 2021

Please catch him ASAP pic.twitter.com/93Zi3YvFYH — Varun Bahl🇮🇳 (@bahl65) September 11, 2021