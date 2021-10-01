Picture of 'Chilli Maggi' goes viral on social media

Many people like to experiments with food. But sometimes the experiment can also go wrong, especially if it is with Maggi. In a similar incident, a food dish prepared with Maggi has gone viral on social media. Maggie is something that everyone loves to eat. Whether it's kids or adults, Maggie is everyone's favorite. Maggie is as tasty and it is easy to make. The first thing that comes to mind when you are hungry is Maggi. Maggi is seen as an easy way to satisfy your hunger in 10 minutes.

However, Maggi's weird recipes are currently being shared on social media. A few days ago, Maggi Golgappa went viral on social media, many people were shocked to see the dish. Now Chili filled with maggi is in the discussion on social media. Now this stuffed Maggie Chili photo is going massively viral on social media, to which people are giving their reactions.

One of the user commented,"places where you get Mirchi bade like towns in MP and Rajasthan will remove swords Crossed swords on this pic". While another user wrote,"Ye kya hai".

The photo of Maggi Chili has been going viral ever since it was shared on social media. Many people have posted there angry reactions on the photo. In addition to commenting, some people also shared other weird Maggie combos.

