Ranu Mondal sings 'Manike Maage Hithe', video goes viral

Ranu Mondal was spotted at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal two years ago. She sang Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai'. The song went viral on social media and got a lot of buzz overnight. She was then invited to a reality show in Mumbai. Himesh Reshammiya, who appeared as a judge in the show, praised Ranu's singing skills and requested her to sing for his film Happy Hardy and Heer.

YouTuber Rondhon Porichoy has posted a new video of Ranu Mondal's song 'Manike Maage Hithe' and the clip has received more than 717,740 views so far. Ranu, wearing a red T-shirt and pants, sang Manike Maage Hithe. The video is now going viral on social media. Satheeshan Rathnayaka's 2020 Manike Maage Hithe is a Sinhala song. The song went viral after it was released in the version of Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka da Silva.



