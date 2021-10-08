Rare diamond & emerald spectacles from Mughal-era to be auctioned in London

Two 17th-century rare bejewelled spectacles from an unknown Mughal-era treasure will be put up for auction for the first time. Sotheby’s London announced on Thursday. With estimates of GBP 1.5 million and GBP 2.5 million each.

The diamond-studded glasses have been named 'Halo of Light' and the emerald glasses are called 'Gate of Paradise'. Both glasses will be on display in Sotheby's London from October 22 and will be auctioned on October 27.

“These extraordinary curiosities bring together myriad threads from the technical mastery of the cutter and the genius of craftsmanship to the vision of a patron who chose to fashion two pairs of eyeglasses quite unlike anything ever seen before,” said Edward Gibbs, Chairman, Sotheby’s Middle East & India.

The story of the unique spectacles begins in 17th century Mughal India, at a time when imperial wealth, scientific knowledge and artistic endeavour all simultaneously reached their peak. An artist shaped a diamond at the behest of an unknown prince. Which weighed more than 200 carats. The magnificent emerald weighed at least three hundred carats. They gave it a great shape. According to one estimate, the spectacles will cost between GBP 1.5 million and GBP 2.5 million each. In 1890, the lenses were placed in new frames, decorated with rose-cut diamonds.