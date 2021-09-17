Shocking! Woman orders burgers at restaurant; finds human finger inside it

A woman ordered a chicken burger at a fast food restaurant. Before she could start eating the burger, a shocking thing happened with her. The woman had no idea this would happen while eating a burger. Bolivia's Stephanie Benitez has shared on Facebook what happened with her. The Daily Mail has published a report about this.

Stephanie Benitez, who lives in Bolivia, went to eat at a fast food restaurant. She ate the first bite, at that moment, she felt something hard in her mouth. So Benitez checked the burger. She was shocked to see a human finger in the burger. She shared the video on social media, filming the incident at the restaurant. This video has been viewed by over 60,000 people so far. Benitez also shared photos of the fingers found in the burger.

Ready to eat burgers arrive directly at the restaurant. "This has never happened to us," said a customer at the restaurant. Benitez's post and video have gone viral on social media and have been shared by many. The burger company has reacted to this incident. This type of incident has never happened and it is extremely unfortunate. An employee's finger was cut off while working, a company spokesman said.