Standup comedian Atul Khatri prints covid vaccine certificate on T-shirt, pic goes viral

The second wave of corona in the country is slowly receding. But the threat of a third wave remains. The situation is under control in most of the states in the country. As a result, many states have relaxed restrictions. Vaccination is a condition for travel in many places. Vaccination certificates of passengers traveling by air are being checked at the airport.

Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri has shared a photo of himself on Twitter. The photo of Khatri in a white T-shirt is a topic of discussion. The T-shirt worn by Khatri has a Covid vaccination certificate printed on it. ‘Since work & travel has restarted and was getting tired of showing my Covid Certificate at airports, hotels, etc - devised this idea. What an idea Sirji, 'Khatri said in a tweet.



