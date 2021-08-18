Viral Video! Anand Mahindra shares video of man making dosa just like a robot

Automobile giant Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of a streetside dosa vendor who is as fast as lightning. He is the same dosa vendor whose video had gone viral a few days ago.

A food stall named 'Muttu Dosa Corner' is quite popular in Dadar area of Mumbai. Many food lovers visit the stall every day for its yummy Masala Dosa and Mysore Masala Dosa. The dosa maker who is also owner of the food stall can be seen in the video swiftly making, cutting, plating and sliding the dosa over in few seconds which has left the netizens amused and question his skills as how did he do it.

This gentleman makes robots look like unproductive slowpokes… I’m tired just watching him…and hungry, of course.., tweeted Mahindra. The post has garnered more than 2.4 million views. This viral video was posted on Facebook group 'Street Food Recipes'. The owner Muthu is apparently a fan of south Indian superstar Rajnikanth, and hence, tried to copy his style in his dosa-making and serving technique.

Anand Mahindra has over 8.4 million followers on Twitter. He is known for his quirky and witty posts on the micro-blogging site.

You can see the post here:

