Viral Video: Girls from slum area dance on Kusu Kusu song, Nora shares video

Nora Fatehi has shared a video after the release of Kusu Kusu song. You too will be amazed after watching this video. In the viral video, you can see three girls dancing to the song 'Kusu Kusu' from the Bollywood movie 'Satyamev Jayate 2'. The highlight of the video are the three girls dancing in front of a slum area.

The girls in the video appear to be living in those slum area. Netizens appreciated this video shared by Nora. One user wrote, ‘OMG, this is so cute! You guys are amazing! There are also many emojis in the comments section of the video. The song 'Kusu Kusu' is an item song from the movie 'Satyamev Jayate 2', in which Nora Fateh also vibrates loudly. Nora's dance moves are very killer, which is why everyone is obsessed with her.