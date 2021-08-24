Viral Video! Mechanic's daughter gets emotional while tying rakhi to Circle Officer of Bharthana

Rakshabandhan was celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. The excitement of Rakhi Pournima was seen everywhere in the country. However, a video has gone viral on the internet that made the netizens teary eyed.

A video has gone viral from Uttar Pradesh that has made the netizens emotional and everyone is also praising the policemen. Chandrapal Singh, CO (Circle Officer) of Bharthana in Etawah district of UP along with gunner and his driver asked a mechanic's daughter tie rakhi to them.

While tying the rakhi, the girl and the policemen were seen getting very emotional. Tears were not stopping from the girl's eyes. The entire incident took place on NH2 Highway near Bakewar.

You can also watch the emotional video below: