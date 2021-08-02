Viral Video! Navneet Kaur Rana making 'bhakri' on chulha video goes viral

A video of Amravati MP Navneet Rana Kaur is currently going viral on social media. MP Kaur is seen in this video making bhakari (roti) on a chulha (traditional stove). So, netizens are asking whether she made the video in protest to central government's fuel price hike.

Navneet Kaur has an account on Twitter. The account from which news and events related to her are posted. This video has also been shared from that account. On this video, netizens are now making different memes, with the huge increase in the price of domestic gas cylinders. Navneet Rana's video has gone viral. Meanwhile, the video of Navneet Rana cooking on the stove went viral, but she did not protest against the Modi government.



