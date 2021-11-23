Viral Video! Student assaults teacher in classroom, video goes viral

Now that covid cases are slowly receding which has led to the opening of schools in many parts of the world. The kids are starting to go to school, but in some places you hear stories that will shock you. A strange case has come to light in Texas, USA. One student raised her hand on her class teacher. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The school administration has also asked for action in this regard.

According to the New York Post, a schoolgirl in Texas assaulted her class teacher. The video, which went viral, shows an angry student getting up from her seat and going to the teacher's desk to call her mother. When the teacher refused to do so, she assaulted the teacher. The teacher then asked her to leave the classroom, but the angry student did not listen.

The student called her mother and made 'racial' remarks to the teacher. Not only that, but at last the enraged student threw the phone at the teacher and left the classroom. This time the teacher appeared to be very calm. A video of the whole incident was recorded by a student in the class and posted on social media. The case came to light after the video went viral.

As soon as the video of the abuse went viral on social media, the school administration also took action. The school administration said in a statement, "We appreciate the teacher's calm demeanor. We strongly support the teacher and her response throughout the incident. It will not tolerate harassment, racism and violence against teachers. A full inquiry is being conducted by the school administration in this regard.