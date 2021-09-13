Viral Video! Woman constable's resignation accepted after she made Instagram reels with revolver

The resignation of constable named Priyanka Mishra from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, has been approved. Priyanka had created a reel on Instagram with a revolver in her hand in uniform.

After her video went viral on social media, taking note of the case, SSP Muniraj has ordered the suspension of Priyanka Mishra till the inquiry is completed.

Priyanka Mishra was posted at MM Gate. At the time, she made a video of herself carrying a revolver in a khaki uniform and uploaded it to Instagram. The video went viral on social media shortly after.

Priyanka was talking about ‘rangbaazi’ in Uttar Pradesh and waving her revolver. Glorifying crime in the state, she can be seen lip-syincing to a popular Hindi dialogue that says, ”Haryana and Punjab have a bad reputation for no reason. Come to Uttar Pradesh. We will show you what Rangbaazi is.. Here kids as young as 5 use guns.”



