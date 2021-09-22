Viral Video! Woman denied entry in Delhi restaurant for wearing a saree

September 22, 2021

In a shocking incident a woman was denied entry in Delhi's Aquila restaurant as she was wearing a saree. The staff at the hotel stopped the woman from entering the hotel as saree didn't fit in their dress code. 

The whole incident was recorded on camera and posted on Twitter. The video has now gone viral on social media. Netizens have slammed the restaurant for its dress code policy.

In the video the woman is seen asking the staff about its dress code rule and demands to see it in writing. ‘Show me that saree is not allowed’, the woman says. In response, a woman staff answers saying, ‘Ma’am, we only allow smart casual, saree doesn’t come under smart casual”, and walks away.

Twitter user Anita Choudhary took to share the video and wrote, ”Saree is not allowed in Aquila restaurant as Indian Saree is now not an smart outfit. What is the concrete definition of Smart outfit plz tell me. Please define smart outfit so I will stop wearing saree,” and tagged several ministers.

Check out how netizens reacted: 

