Viral Video! Woman denied entry in Delhi restaurant for wearing a saree

In a shocking incident a woman was denied entry in Delhi's Aquila restaurant as she was wearing a saree. The staff at the hotel stopped the woman from entering the hotel as saree didn't fit in their dress code.

The whole incident was recorded on camera and posted on Twitter. The video has now gone viral on social media. Netizens have slammed the restaurant for its dress code policy.

In the video the woman is seen asking the staff about its dress code rule and demands to see it in writing. ‘Show me that saree is not allowed’, the woman says. In response, a woman staff answers saying, ‘Ma’am, we only allow smart casual, saree doesn’t come under smart casual”, and walks away.

Twitter user Anita Choudhary took to share the video and wrote, ”Saree is not allowed in Aquila restaurant as Indian Saree is now not an smart outfit. What is the concrete definition of Smart outfit plz tell me. Please define smart outfit so I will stop wearing saree,” and tagged several ministers.

Check out how netizens reacted:

Who decides sari is not ‘smart wear’? I have worn sarees at the best restaurants in the US, UAE as well in UK. No one stopped me. And some Aquila Restaurant dictates a dress code in India and decides saree is not ‘smart enough’? Bizarre. pic.twitter.com/8c6Sj1RNha — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) September 22, 2021

This is a systematic discrimination against Indian women wearing Saree. No Indian restaurant should be allowed to restrict any Indian attire. Shameful. https://t.co/UdImtw0Ofw — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 22, 2021

Legally perhaps this restaurant is safe as a private place can impose their dress code on patrons.However the fact that #saree is not considered appropriate attire for any place in our country is disturbing,to say the least. We have a messed up concept of what’s “modern” & “cool” https://t.co/Q7W4E5m4pE — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) September 22, 2021

Aquila resturant in Delhi stopped a lady from entering as she wore saree, which according to them is not a smart wear. Shame on you Aquila resturant 😡. My mom wearing saree on the top of Alps. They didn't stopped her for what she was wearing. https://t.co/sOll45MPyupic.twitter.com/Ju5uq767ud — प्रफुल खोलकुटे फांजे🇮🇳 (@PPhanje) September 22, 2021

I wear saree mostly and have dined in most of the upclass hotels... never encountered such idiocy. A formal complaint against the restaurant should be lodged, and to hell with their restaurant and their prejudiced rules. https://t.co/5wu5MglBS6 — Saras (@RachnaG17605703) September 22, 2021

"Sarees don't come under the smart category". This is an example of how Indians are complete and utter coolies; slaves to ideas that we pick up from the west. Mental colonization is everywhere. You can find on Twitter from Politicians, forces vets, lawyers, journos, docs, anyone https://t.co/GTWv9pDLF8 — shiv🇮🇳 (@bennedose) September 22, 2021