Woman plunges 80 ft to death in tragic ‘rope free-flying’ accident

A shocking incident has taken place at Nursultan which has shocked everyone. A woman, a mother of three, had gone to enjoy free flying sports. But one of her mistakes has cost her life. The woman jumped from the roof of the hotel without a safety rope and died. The woman was rushed to a hospital but survived. Such accidents have happened before. According to the Daily Star, 33-year-old Yevgenia Leontyeva went to the roof of a hotel in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, to perform rope free-flying. She was accompanied by people who organized sports.

The mishap occurred after the woman was given the go-ahead before the organizer could fasten her safety rope to the tree. Instead, he was holding the lifeline in his hand when she took the plunge.

A video of this incident has surfaced. In which, after the jump, when Yevgenia realized that she was not wearing a safety rope. Then she started screaming. Seeing this, all the people present shouted loudly. But no one could do anything. Yevgeniya was rushed to hospital. But she died of her injuries and excessive bleeding. The doctor also performed surgery on Yevgenia, but the woman died shortly afterwards.

According to eyewitnesses, Yevgenia Leontiva jumped off the roof prematurely. As a result, the trainer did not get a chance to plant a safety rope. Yevgenia had made a post on social media before her death. In which it was written that we are going to fly. The deceased has 3 children under the age of 14. The whole family is shaken after this accident. Many go for free flying to the place where the accident took place. However, the site has now been closed following the incident.



