Abhigyan elevated to lead global engineering for Adobe Document Cloud

New Delhi, Aug 19 Software major Adobe on Thursday announced to elevate company veteran Abhigyan Modi as Senior Vice President to lead global engineering for Adobe Document Cloud.

Modi will continue to lead Adobe's India site as Country Manager.

"Under Abhigyan's leadership, our talented engineering teams have been at the forefront of building world-class products," said Abhay Parasnis, Chief Technology and Chief Product Officer, Adobe.

"He now joins our global leadership bench to steer Adobe's Document Cloud product vision into its next phase of innovation and growth," Parasnis said in a statement.

Modi will spearhead product innovation and development across Adobe Document Cloud teams worldwide, and play a strategic role in enabling the company's focus on powering digital economies.

Adobe Document Cloud includes the world's leading PDF and electronic signature solutions, and allows customers to turn manual document processes into efficient digital ones.

Adobe Document Cloud allows teams to take quick action on documents, workflows and tasks across multiple screens and devices — anytime, anywhere.

"Over two decades at Adobe, I've had an incredible time building great products and fantastic teams in India," said Modi.

"As we move from a world with digital, to a digital-first world, we have an amazing opportunity to reimagine how people work with documents," he added.

