ADIF joins CAF for competitive digital marketplace in India

New Delhi, Nov 18 The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) on Thursday announced a collaboration with the US-based Coalition for App Fairness to ensure a competitive digital marketplace in India.

The partnership comes on the heels of the Global Conference on Mobile App Ecosystem Fairness held in South Korea where the discussion focused around the need for regulating the application ecosystem.

"No developer should be forced to operate in an anti-competitive marketplace that hinders innovation, success, and the ability to grow," said Sijo Kuruvilla George, Executive Director, AIDF.

There has been a global uproar against the anti-competitive app store policies of both Apple and Google, which include a steep gatekeeper tax on all digital goods.

Both the players have been going to great lengths to solidify their already dominant position in markets the world over.

ADIF and Washington-based CAF have been leading the challenge against the duopoly of Google and Apple in India and the US, respectively, and this partnership will see the two collaborate to create joint advocacy positions and amplify events, content, and efforts.

"With this partnership, the global momentum to fight anti-competitive practices in the app marketplace continues to build," said Meghan DiMuzio, Executive Director of the Coalition for App Fairness.

"Our alliance will ensure developers who have been prevented from competing in a fair marketplace stand united, working together to advocate for solutions around the world."

South Korea's new law to bring competition to the digital marketplace has been a landmark step in this direction and has highlighted the critical need for similar legislations in India and other regions to pave the way for a fair app marketplace so developers can innovate and grow, according to the ADIF.

