Apple announces ways of staying connected with SharePlay feature

New Delhi, Nov 19 Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has announced the apps and services that support its new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 SharePlay feature.

With SharePlay support in Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Fitness+, users can watch movies and TV shows, listen to music, or complete a workout with friends together on a FaceTime call.

"SharePlay brings a whole new way to connect, share experiences and have fun together on FaceTime," Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said in a statement.

"SharePlay leverages Apple's integration of hardware and software to deliver a magical experience across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV and works with many Apple services as well as some of the most popular apps in the App Store," Borchers added.

SharePlay extends to Apple TV so users can watch on the big screen while using FaceTime on iPhone or iPad.

With screen sharing support, users can also browse the web together, look at photos, or show their friends something in a favorite app.

SharePlay is available with the release of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 and tvOS 15.1 and it is soon coming to Mac.

SharePlay sessions offer shared playback controls, so anyone on the FaceTime call can play, pause, or jump ahead while enjoying synced media.

With dynamic volume controls, audio from the streaming content will automatically lower when a FaceTime participant is speaking, making it easy to continue the conversation with friends despite a loud scene or climactic chorus.

Users can bring songs, albums and playlists right into their FaceTime call for a shared listening experience.

With Apple Music, users can listen to a much-anticipated new album together or their favorite DJ mix completely in sync. Additional apps will be adding SharePlay support soon, including SoundCloud and TuneIn.

With SharePlay, users can now work out or meditate together in Apple Fitness+, encourage one another through intervals with SmartGym, or wind down with a bedtime story together with BetterSleep.

