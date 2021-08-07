Apple Arcade surpasses 200 games: Report

San Francisco, Aug 7 With the launch of new games this week, the Apple Arcade service now offers more than 200 games for iPhone, iPad and Mac users.

The milestone was first highlighted by CNET, and it comes alongside the launch of Super Leap Day, Super Stickman Golf 3+ and Monster Hunter Stories+, all of which can now be downloaded and played.

Apple Arcade first launched in September 2019, so it has taken just under two years for Apple to provide customers with 200 titles to choose from, reports MacRumors.

With Apple Arcade, all of the games are free and there are no in-app purchase options or ads. The service is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and with that subscription price, all members of the family can access games.

Apple also offers a one-month free trial for anyone, a three-month free trial for those who purchase an Apple device, and there are also often promotions for longer trial periods, the report said.

Apple has been working with both indie developers and big-name gaming companies on Apple Arcade titles since it launched and in April of this year, Apple began re-releasing classic titles like Fruit Ninja, Monument Valley, Mini Metro, Threes and more.

Apple Arcade titles can be played on iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TVsand many games are designed to support controllers, with support available for PlayStation and Xbox controllers.

The service is available in more than 150 countries.

