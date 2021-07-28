Apple logs over 140% growth in India in Q2, iPhone 11 top performer

New Delhi, July 28 Apple registered more than 140 per cent growth in India in the second quarter this year, as iPhone 11 continued to perform well with a strong aspirational brand value, a report showed on Wednesday.

iPhone 11 contributed over 60 per cent of the iPhone shipments during the April-June quarter in the country, according to data provided by CyberMedia Research (CMR) to .

The rest of the iPhone line-up, including Apple iPhone 12, XR and SE 2020 also performed well.

"As we run into the all-important festive quarter, Apple does face some potential headwinds ahead, including supply chain challenges and the threat of a potential third Covid wave," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told .

"Apple should be able to navigate these challenges and could potentially be on course for double-digit growth for the full year, on the back of increased local iPhone assembly, aggressive marketing initiatives and strong consumer demand," he added.

Riding on the stellar performance for its entire line-up of products, Apple has recorded an incredible growth in India in the June quarter, according to CEO Tim Cook.

"The vast majority of markets we tracked grew double digits, with especially strong growth in emerging markets, including India," he said during the company's earnings call on Tuesday.

Apple has already started manufacturing certain iPhone models including the latest iPhone 12 in India.

Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE. Today, the company manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in India including XR, iPhone 11, and now iPhone 12.

Other products like iPads, Macs and Services like Apple Music have also received a good response in India, especially after its exclusive Online Store was launched in the country in the festive quarter last year.

"Apple now has a strong product line-up that cuts across price tiers, and helps it to cash-in on the enduring aspirational appeal of iPhones amongst consumers - including first time buyers and those seeking to upgrade," Ram noted.

