Apple might cut production estimates for iPhone 13

American tech giant Apple might cut production estimates for its recently released iPhone 13 series, due to its dwindling demand.

According to GSM Arena, Apple has informed its suppliers that demand for its iPhone 13 series has slowed down and it will further cut production estimates.

For the unversed, Apple earlier cut down its iPhone production estimates for this year from 90 million to 80 million due to the ongoing chipset shortage and it now seems those numbers will be revised yet again.

GSM Arena hints one of the big reasons why Apple is seeing lowered demand is because consumers are deciding to skip buying the hard-to-get iPhones.

Apple's key component suppliers and partners have not yet commented on the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

