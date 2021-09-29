Apple updates iWork suite with a slew of new features

New Delhi, Sep 29 Apple has announced a slate of updates to its iWork suite of productivity apps with new features within Keynote, Pages and Numbers.

Keynote, Pages, and Numbers come free on every new iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The updates are available to download on the App Store and Mac App Store.

"Users around the world love Keynote, Pages, and Numbers for their powerful features, ease of use, and seamless experience across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Today, we're adding even more power and capability to these apps with new productivity and collaboration features that enable anyone to create more personal and compelling presentations," Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing said in a statement.

Powerful new tools make Keynote presentations more personal, engaging, and collaborative. With the option to use the front-facing camera on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, users can now add live video directly to their presentations. This allows the presenter to appear alongside the content in their slide - ideal for lectures, how-to videos, and remote presentations through video conferencing apps.

Mac users can connect multiple external cameras to further enhance the live video experience, and they can even show the screen of a connected iPhone or iPad right on a slide for live, interactive demos.

People read Pages documents on iPhone more than any other device, and Pages now offers a new experience that makes reading and editing documents on the go better than ever. With the latest update, Screen View automatically displays text, images, and other elements in a single-column, continuous flow optimised for the iPhone screen.

Numbers has always been the best way for users to get the most out of their data. And now with pivot tables, users can quickly summarise, group, and rearrange data to identify and analyse patterns and trends.

Keynote, Pages, and Numbers also support the new translation features introduced in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey. Users can select text and quickly see a translation, hear it read aloud, and instantly replace the selection with the translated text.

