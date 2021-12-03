Celebs grace Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards 2021

Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards is one of the marquee initiatives of Lokmat Media which honors some of the biggest social media influencers. With millions of likes, millions of comments and views from all over the world, these social media millennials will be coming on one platform for the first time. Digital influencers play a vital role in connecting the world through social media. They have made social media an effective means of communication. The colorful ceremony was held at Sahar Star Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday. The event was graced by a number of celebrities including, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, famous singer Mahesh Kale, actress Priya Bapat, world and famous chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Bigg Boss Marathi-2 runner-up, Shiv Thackeray was honored with Best Josh Marathi Superstar (Male) award at the Lokmat ceremony, while actress Abhidnya Bhave was honored with Mahila Superstar (Female) award. The event was hosted by Siddharth Kannan.Saurabh Ghadge (Best Video Creator), Yashraj Mukhate (Best Viral Content Creator), Awez Darbar (Best Entertainment) Best Fitness Influencer), Rachit Hirani (Best Automobile Influencer) were some of the biggest names felicitated at the event. Actress Priya Bapat was honored with Best Celebrity Influencer Award by Lokmat Group. Commentator Harsha Bhogle was honored with the Best Sports Influencer Award. Siddharth Kannan who was at his witty best, asked the celebs to do a ramp walk on the stage.Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was honored with the Best Political Opinion Maker Award at the Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards. After this, Sarang Sathaye of Bhadipa interacted with Raut. Now is the time for collabs. You've collaborated with many so far. What about Bengal now ?, Sataye asked Raut. She had come to Mumbai yesterday. Mamata Banerjee is the tigress of Bengal and Maharashtra is the region of tigers. Let's see what happens, Raut said.

Young music producer Yashraj Mukhate, who created the song with TV serial dialogue titled 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?', has been honored with the Lokmat Best Viral Content Creator of the Year Digital Influencer Award. The daring youngster, who became a star on social media overnight, had made a funny rap on the dialogue in the series Saath Nibhana Saathiya on Star Plus. This rap got popular among the youth. The video, which was made on Kokilaben, Gopi and Rashi, went viral. Awez Darbar, who performed his own dance magic on digital platforms, was honored with the Best Entertainment Influencer Award by the Lokmat Group. "I thank Lokmat for this award," he said. When I started making video content I was ridiculed by many friends, even my family opposed me. But I started my journey. After that, my dad used to go out and ask them about me. When my father praised my work, he was very happy for me. Actress Priya Bapat expressed her gratitude to the Lokmat Group for giving her Celebrity influencer award. Bapat is best known for her roles in the movies Kaksparsh and Aamhi Doghi, for which she won the Best Actress award at the Screen Awards in 2013.