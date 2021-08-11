Facebook adds 'audio dates' on its Dating app

San Francisco, Aug 11 With an aim to make virtual dating more interesting and useful, social networking site Facebook has introduced some new features, including the addition of 'audio dates' to its Dating app.

According to The Verge, one of the biggest new features is audio dates, which will let users start an audio conversation with somebody they match with.

When you try to start a call with someone, the other person will receive an invitation. If they accept, you both can have a chat, the report said on Tuesday.

Facebook is also allowing users to set up two additional places in Facebook Dating where they want to look for matches.

The feature, which Facebook calls Match Anywhere, should make it easier to match up with people who may be temporarily working or living in different places or frequently traveling between them.

The company is also launching a feature called Lucky Pick, which "enables daters to consider other compatible candidates who may be outside their typical preferences," citing Facebook communications staffer Alexandru Voica, the report said.

Facebook Dating is not the company's only dating app in April, Facebook's NPE Team, which builds experimental apps, released an app called Sparked that sets you up on four-minute video speed dates.

A previous report said that the free-to-use app offers no public profiles, no swiping and no direct messages (DMs) but a simple video speed-chat.

