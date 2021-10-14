Facebook: Making fun of leaders, artists will be expensive; FB changes it's policy

Facebook has just brought the world together. Millions of users use Facebook. Many are hugely active on social media. Now Facebook has changed their policy. So now you have to be very careful while using Facebook. Facebook has so far deleted posts that contain sexual visuals.

At the same time, Facebook has announced that it will take strong action against accounts targeting celebrities, politicians, cricketers and journalists, as well as many public figures. This may result in a permanent ban on the user's profile, page, or group. It is often seen that on social media, users create memes of Bollywood, cricketers and political leaders and share them on social media. Now making fun of it like this could get expensive for such users.

Antigone Davis, Facebook's global head of safety, said in a blog post that tarnishing someone's image and harassing online will be brought in control by imposing strict restrictions For this, the company has changed its Facebook policy. Discussions between public figures and private individuals will be monitored. Every effort will be made to safeguard freedom of expression.

The company is about to delete posts that are publicly targeted. Work is also underway to remove sexual content. The company will change the rules for sending messages directly to the inbox. Saves comments on profiles and posts. Facebook will make a list of celebrities and famous personalities. Which will reduce the types of harassment through online.

Facebook has banned 1259 account pages and groups. Facebook deleted 93 accounts, 14 pages and 15 groups in Iran and 194 Instagram accounts. In the same month, Facebook deleted two networks in Sudan and Iran. In Sudan, Facebook has deleted 116 pages, 666 Facebook accounts and 69 groups, 92 Instagram accounts.