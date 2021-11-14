First renders leak for Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G renders have leaked and the smartphone looks similar to Galaxy A32 4G.

As per GSM Arena, it's built around an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and sports four cameras on the back, which are now placed on a raised camera bump reminiscent of the Oppo Find X3 and Find X3 Pro.

The Galaxy A33 5G's screen measures 6.4" diagonally and has FullHD+ resolution, with the source saying we should expect "much improved and higher resolution camera sensors" from Samsung this time.

The A33 5G has the power button and volume rocker on the right-side frame, with the USB-C port located at the bottom flanked by the microphone and speaker.

Samsung ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack that was present on the Galaxy A32 4G and 5G.

According to GSM Arena, the Galaxy A33 5G is 8.1mm thick (9.7mm with the camera bump) and is expected to go official in early January 2022.

The Galaxy A32 5G was also announced in January, and Samsung followed up with a 4G model in February, but the source said the Galaxy A33 may not get a 4G version.

More details about the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will likely surface as we inch closer to its January 2022 unveiling.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor