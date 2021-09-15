For 1st time, Apple puts India at par with other countries in launching new iPhones

New Delhi, Sep 15 Apple is betting high on the Indian market as the tech giant has launched its most anticipated iPhone 13 series simultaneously in India for the first time along with the global launch.

Earlier, iPhones used to take at least two-three weeks to reach the Indian market. However, this time users in India will be able to pre-order the new iPhones from September 17, along with more than 30 countries, beginning September 24.

"Apple's move to prioritise iPhone 13 series availability in India, on par with US and other markets, helps it to build on its recent growth momentum from its recent market initiatives to ramp-up iPhone assembly in India, and its aggressive marketing initiatives, including the online retail store," Prabhu Ram, CyberMedia Research

