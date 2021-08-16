Google Pixel 5a might launch on August 17

Good news for all the Pixel fans as after a long wait, Google's Pixel 5a 5G might launch soon. Google is expected to unveil the smartphone as early as August 17.

According to Android Police, which has obtained some new information and photographs of various parts of the device, the Pixel 5a 5G will be launched on Tuesday, reported Mashable.

The upcoming device might look pretty much exactly the same as the Pixel 4a 5G, and the photos obtained by Android Police confirm the design.

The Pixel 5a 5G is expected to have a dual rear camera and a fingerprint scanner on the back, and it will be roughly the same size as its predecessor, the Pixel 4a 5G, with a 6.2-inch OLED display on the front.

The new pictures also reveal an important specification: The phone will come with a massive 4,680mAh battery, larger than what we have seen in any Pixel phone so far.

About that launch date: Android Police notes that, while their source says the phone will launch on August 17, previous rumours indicate an August 26 release in stores.

As for the price, rumours suggest that the phone will retail for USD 450.

The Pixel 5a 5G should not be confused with Google's upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which will have an entirely new design and will come with Google silicon inside. They will launch sometime this fall.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor