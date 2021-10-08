GTA trilogy releasing this year with HD remaster

The game-fanatics have a reason to rejoice! After several speculations, it has been confirmed that the hit GTA games 'Grand Theft Auto III', 'Vice City', and 'San Andreas' are each getting HD remasters.

As per The Verge, developer Rockstar Games has confirmed that 'Grand Theft Auto III', 'Vice City', and 'San Andreas' are each getting HD remasters and will be released in a package called 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition'.

The collection will be launched to PC (via the Rockstar Games Launcher), PlayStation, Xbox, and, interestingly the Nintendo Switch will host them, too.

The updated trilogy will come to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022. Details related to the price and release date have not been shared.

As per The Verge, the developers have not mentioned what kind of technical improvements were made, nor has it shared any footage yet. But it says that each of the games has gotten "across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements."

The company chose to take the faithful route for its remasters, leaving "the classic look and feel of the originals" how they were presented on PS2.

The developers also said that they will find out more about the collection of games in the coming weeks.

Reportedly, ahead of the launch, the company will also begin removing existing versions of each title from digital storefronts next week.

