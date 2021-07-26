HP unveils next-gen gaming PCs in India

New Delhi, July 26 With an aim to expand its gaming PC portfolio, HP on Monday launched its next-generation mainstream gaming PC portfolio Victus by HP in India.

The Victus by HP E series laptops powered by AMD Ryzen Processor start at Rs 64,999 and would be available on Amazon India, while Victus by HP D series laptops powered by Intel 11th Processor starts at Rs 74,999. It will be available on Reliance digital stores in the coming weeks.

"We are on the cusp of a major gaming boom in India based on the rising popularity of gaming witnessed in the last few years," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market, said in a statement.

"For youngsters in India, gaming is increasingly becoming a passion point like music or any other sport," Bedi added.

The new gaming notebook range comprises a 16-inch unique laptop design in two attractive colours, Mica Silver and Performance blue, ideal for both casual and experienced gamers.

Designed for both veteran gamers and enthusiast explorers, Victus is built with the DNA of HP's powerful OMEN gaming lineup. It will be available in India in two processor options AMD Ryzen and Intel Core processors.

Both models provide an accessible, affordable, and elevated gaming experience with an FHD IPS 144Hz Display, audio from Bang & Olufsen, an all-purpose backlit gaming keyboard, powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM graphics, and an upgraded cooling system.

With a pre-installed Omen Gaming Hub, the device offers features like undervolting, performance mode, network booster, and system vitals.

As per HP India's Gaming Landscape Report 2021, around 60 per cent of Indian gamers want to spend under Rs 1 lakh for a gaming PC and Victus portfolio can be their preferred gaming PC option.

The report also suggested that gamers find PC gaming a stress buster and a tool to connect with friends and family.

