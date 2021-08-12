India sees 3.2 mn PCs shipped at over 50% growth in Q2

New Delhi, Aug 12 The India traditional PC market (inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations) continued to be robust as the shipments grew by 50.5 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in the June quarter, an IDC report showed on Thursday.

A total of 3.2 million PCs were shipped in the quarter, with all product categories reporting strong double-digit growth.

In the absence of any large education and government deal, this was the second consecutive quarter when India's PC market saw shipments of over 3 million PCs, underlining the growth in the enterprise, SMB, and consumer segments, according to the IDC data.

"Despite the country being severely impacted by the second wave of Covid-19, there was a sense of optimism in the market as vendors utilised the time to procure devices to assure channel availability from their end," said Bharath Shenoy , Market Analyst, PC Devices, IDC India.

Notebook PCs continue to hold more than three-fourth share in the overall category and grew 49.9 per cent YoY in 2Q21, reporting a fourth consecutive quarter with over 2 million units.

Desktops also indicated a recovery as shipments grew 52.3 per cent YoY after recording the lowest shipments of the decade in the second quarter.

HP reported second quarter in a row with over a million shipments. It maintained its lead in the India PC market with a 33.6 per cent share as its shipments grew 54.2 per cent annually.

Dell Technologies continued to hold the second position with a 22.1 per cent share and impressive 86.1 per cent YoY growth in Q2.

Lenovo maintained the third position with a share of 17.8 per cent in Q2.

According to Jaipal Singh, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, the country offers huge potential for all brands to grow if they timely address the demand, which is slowly shifting to entry-level price points.

"New brands also need to be considerate about the challenges that PC vendors faced in the past in terms of affordability, connectivity, and usability, and their devices portfolio should be aligned to these challenges if they are eying a significant share in this market," he added.

