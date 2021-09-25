iPhone 13 Pro Max reinvents camera, filmmaking via smartphone

New Delhi, Sep 25 When Apple launched iPhone 13 series earlier this month, murmurs surfaced that the new devices have striking similarities with the earlier 12 series. Well, seeing is believing and experiencing iPhone 13 Pro Max certainly brings the murmurs to stop.

The simple fact is: iPhone 13 Pro Max that is now available in India in a fastest ever release with global markets introduces all-new camera hardware, an intelligent display with 'ProMotion' technology, the best graphics performance on an iPhone and an enhanced battery life.

The camera has come out outstanding with several industry-leading pro photography capabilities like improved telephoto zoom, macro photography, photographic styles, Cinematic Mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video features.

Notably, the Cinematic Mode functionality has captured all eyes, for reasons best known to filmmakers, both professionals and amateurish.

Let us take a deep dive with the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max that claims to push the boundaries of what's possible in a smartphone.

Since the Cinematic Mode is being talked about the most, let us spend some more time with this huge leap in smartphone video-making. The company says that the Cinematic Mode on iPhone records videos of people, pets and objects with a beautiful depth effect with automatic focus changes, so anyone can capture cinema-style moments, even if they aren't a professional filmmaker.

For creative control, the focus can be changed during and after capture, and users can also adjust the level of bokeh

