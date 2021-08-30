List of most affordable CNG cars in India at starting price of Rs.4.66 Lakh

On the wake of , the rising petrol prices, car lovers are forced to look for other fuel options. In this case, CNG cars presents the most viable option. The cost of CNG is also less as compared to petrol and diesel and CNG powered cars are also the best in terms of mileage. Although there are many companies selling CNG cars in the country, opting for the right vehicle is always key. Let us have a look at the most affordable CNG cars in India.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

In Maruti Suzuki’s cheapest hatchback car Alto, the company has used a petrol engine of 800cc capacity. Which generates 40hp power and 60Nm torque. This engine comes mated to a 5 speed manual transmission gearbox. The company claims that its CNG variant gives mileage of up to 31.59 km/kg. It has a fuel capacity of 60 liters and is available in two variants. It starts with a starting price of Rs 4.66 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The CNG model of Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R is also very much liked by the Indian customers and it is also in high demand and the special thing is that this car has also been a best seller. In terms of engine and power, the car is powered by a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 57 PS and a peak torque of 78 Newton meters. Mileage of this car is 32.52 km / kg. The car is available in LXI and LXI (O) variants starting at Rs 5.71 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has a running cost of Rs. 2.5 per km only, with the factory-fitted S-CNG kit. To start with, the prices of S-Presso S-CNG start at Rs. 5.06 lakh. With an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency figure of 31.2 km/kg, the S-Presso S-CNG has a real-world running cost of around Rs. 2.5 per km. With petrol as fuel, it has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 21.4 kmpl.Talking of design, the S-Presso looks very much like an SUV, but a scaled-down one. The bonnet is high set, and the front face is upright. The radiator grille gets a toothed pattern, which looks unique. Around the sides, a black cladding runs across its length, lending it with some much-needed SUV-specific design elements.



