Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 prepares Indians for hybrid work

New Delhi, Aug 27 Last 18-19 months amid the pandemic have made one thing very loud and clear: One needs to evolve to meet the challenges associated with the hybrid work era, and create a device ecosystem at home that enhances productivity, provides seamless multi-tasking and boosts security.

Aimed at the evolving needs of users in hybrid work environments, Microsoft India recently announced the general availability of Surface Laptop 4 for commercial and education customers in the country.

Available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, Surface Laptop 4 for consumers starts from Rs 102,999 (AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.5-inch size) and goes up to Rs 151,999 (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch).

The device for commercial users starts from Rs 105,499 (AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.5-inch size), going up to Rs 177,499 (Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15-inch).

The device comes in Alcantara or metal finishes in platinum and black colours, and offers a choice of an 11th Gen Intel Core or an exclusive AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processor in either 13.5-inch or 15-inch sizes.

The company claimed that the device is now up to 70 per cent faster than before with up to 19 hours of battery life, stands out on HD video calls at work or during family chats and lets the users enjoy uninterrupted OTT streaming for hours.

Let us dig deeper into whether this laptop (15-inch and in black colour) can bring that elusive work-life balance.

On the design front, Surface Laptop 4 retains its iconic design, details, look and feel.

The laptop features the signature 3:2 PixelSense high-contrast touchscreen display and Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers — a perfect combination for watching your favourite movies or TV shows.

Surface Laptop 4 also features a built-in HD front-facing camera with incredible, low-light capability and a studio microphone array, to enable enhanced meeting experiences at work.

In addition, its large trackpad with gesture support allowed us to easily adjust to the workflow. The laptop opens effortlessly with just a one-finger touch.

The device offers five-finger multitouch gesture, full-size backlit keyboard with soft touch feel and full 1.3mm travel.

The battery life was simply amazing for an entire-day work on single charge. With fast charging technology, you get nearly 80 per cent charge in about an hour.

Surface Laptop 4 also offers security out-of-the-box with integrated hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection.

This is crucial at a time when an army of cyber-criminals are eying to break into the devices at home as individual users do not have enterprise-grade security and solutions normally found in an office environment.

Even in low light, with the high-definition camera, you will be heard loud and clear with dual Studio Mics.?

The laptop protects files and photos with integrated OneDrive cloud storage, and connects easily with both USB-C and USB-A ports.

Conclusion: The latest addition to Microsoft's varied portfolio is an innovative and versatile solution, Surface Laptop 4 caters to the evolving needs of users while continuing to work or learn remotely or in hybrid work environments.

The laptop will surely empower the Indian users to adapt to new ways of working and creating, outside of the workplace, amid the evolving hybrid work era.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor