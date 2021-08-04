Microsoft to roll out Q&A app in Teams Meetings

San Francisco, Aug 4 With an aim to ensure better user engagement, Microsoft on Wednesday announced that it is planning to rollout Q&A app in Teams Meetings, which is currently in private preview.

The Q&A app will allow meeting organisers and presenters to add open or moderated Q&As to any Teams meeting. It enables attendees to ask and reply to questions before and during a meeting.

Organisers and designated presenters can mark best answers, filter responses, moderate and dismiss questions and pin posts. Responses to questions are threaded in a conversation with the original question, the company said in statement.

Q&A is ideally suited for large and more structured meetings, such as leadership presentations, webinars, classroom trainings, all-hands meetings and community events, it added.

The company has also announced the new Communities app for Outlook, which brings the full Yammer experience inside Outlook for the web.

Starting soon, users will be able to engage in communities, participate in conversations and live events, and share knowledge openly with your peers without leaving the Outlook app, the company said.

According to the company, the Communities app for Microsoft Teams helps you stay connected to what's happening in your communities, tap into knowledge across teams and departments and crowdsource solutions and best practices from frontline workers.

In the coming weeks, Microsoft is updating the app to inherit Microsoft Teams styling, further incorporate notifications and deep-linking, and include new capabilities like suggested communities.

With Microsoft Viva, Microsoft is creating an employee experience platform that brings together employee engagement, learning and training, wellbeing experiences, and knowledge discovery directly in the flow of work.

