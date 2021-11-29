Moto G31 smartphone launched for Rs 12,999 in India

New Delhi, Nov 29 Motorola on Monday launched a new smartphone 'Moto G31' with a MediaTek processor, triple camera unit at the back and a 5,000mAh battery.

The smartphone is priced in India, starting at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage option and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage option.

"The Moto G31 comes with Motorola's signature near-Stock Android that is ad-free and bloatware-free. Security matters to our consumers, so it means everything to us. Now you can count on ThinkShield for Mobile, which offers enhanced protection at every level from the factory to the phone, a secured chain of trust and additional security certifications," the company said in a statement.

In terms of features, the smartphone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED hole-punch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Moto G31 runs on Android 11 stock software and has a hybrid dual-SIM slot (Nano+ Nano/microSD).

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage.

Moto G31 houses a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP maco sensor. Rear camera modes include Dual Capture, Spot Colour, Night Vision, Portrait and more. In the front, the device has a 13MP selfie camera.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C port and more.

