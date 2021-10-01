Motorola 'edge 20 pro' launched in India at Rs 36,999

New Delhi, Oct 1 To empower photography enthusiasts in the country, Lenovo-owned Motorola on Friday launched its flagship smartphone, edge 20 pro, with their most advanced camera system for Rs 36,999.

The smartphone will be available to pre-order from October 3 on Flipkart in two colours midnight sky and iridescent cloud.

"The smartphone comes with a flagship grade camera system boasting a 108MP primary Sensor, 16MP ultra-wide and macro sensor and a 5X telephoto lens with OIS that supports up to 50x Super Zoom," the company said in a statement.

"Our first ever periscope-style telephoto lens lets you shoot photos from farther away without losing clarity. Go even further with 50x Super Zoom, capturing details from incredible distances," it added.

Optical image stabilization (OIS) on the zoom camera automatically compensates against blurred images and videos due to unwanted camera movement.

The smartphone features a 10-bit AMOLED display with an insanely fast 144 Hz refresh rate DCI-P3 color, HDR10+ and an incredible low latency 576 Hz touch rate that automatically turns on when playing a game.

This made-in-India addition to the edge franchise also comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor, 11 5G Network Bands. It packs 4500 mAh battery along with TurboPower 30-Watt charging.

The premium matte finish on the rear glass protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 results in stunning views from every angle, the company said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor